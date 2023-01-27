At approximately 11:35 a.m. Jan. 23, McLeod County Sheriff’s Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant at 664 Pheasant Run in the city of Winsted. Deputies contacted the subject of the warrant, however, he refused to allow the deputies into the residence. Deputies were able to enter the residence at which time they were fired upon. Both Deputies were struck by gunfire and they were able to retreat from the residence. Additional Deputies and agencies responded and took over the incident. Deputies Caturia and Malz were transported to a hospital where they were treated and released.
At approximately 6 p.m., entry was made into the residence and an adult male was found deceased. The investigation was then turned over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Additional information will be released by the BCA in the coming days.