United Way 2-1-1 provides free and confidential health and human services information for people in Minnesota. Community resource specialists are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to connect you with the resources and information you need.
United Way 2-1-1 connects you to information about: child care, education, health services, legal help, transportation, counseling, food, housing, employment, parenting resources, emergency preparedness and energy assistance. Please note that 2-1-1 does not provide direct financial assistance, but is meant to be an information hub and a connector to other local resources. Information is also available at 211unitedway.org.