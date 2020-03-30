Although the Pioneerland Library System physical locations are closed, its digital portal featuring e-books and audio books for download is open for business.
No library card? No problem.
Digital library cards are now available on OverDrive. Patrons who do not have a Pioneerland Library card may check out items on OverDrive.
To access OverDrive, go to pioneerland.overdrive.com. Click "sign in" on the upper right corner of the page and you will be taken to a welcome page where you can register for a digital library card.
To sign up, patrons should enter their individual cell phone number. If a patron lives in the service area of Pioneerland Library System, the patron will be issued a digital card. This library card will expire in 12 months and cannot be renewed. Patrons are then encouraged to get a library card from their local library.
For more information, visit Pioneerland Library System's Facebook page.