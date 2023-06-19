The Water Carnival Disc Golf Tournament saw 52 players in four leagues compete for prizes and bragging rights on the course at Ridgewater College campus.
The tournament is sponsored by Ridgewater College and Jaycee Water Carnival.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Water Carnival Disc Golf Tournament saw 52 players in four leagues compete for prizes and bragging rights on the course at Ridgewater College campus.
The tournament is sponsored by Ridgewater College and Jaycee Water Carnival.
Scott Markquart scored a 58 to top a field of 13 players in the Advanced League. Meanwhile, Madelynn Schmalz shot an 85 to top the 17-player field in the Women’s League.
Following are final results of all leagues, as provided by Ridgewater College.
Advanced League (13 players) — 1. Scott Markquart 58, 2. Samuel Walker 60, 3. Jaime Barrall 61, 4. Sam King 66, 5. Joshua Henry 67.
Intermediate League (9 players) — 1. Austin Stearns 66, 2. (tie) John Tiernan and Thomas Tiernan 68, 3. (tie) Phil Remington and Adam Westby 71.
Recreational League (13 players) — 1. (tie) Paul Krueger and Bobby Rasmussen 73, 2. Wyatt Remington 75, 3. Jason Just 83, 4. Joshua Baklund 84.
Women’s League (17 players) — 1. Madelynn Schmalz 85, 2. Emily Koehler 87, 3. Sabrina Rasmussen 97, 4. Anna Johnson 106, 5. Lexie Fitzwater 108, 6. Mallory Keating 117.