Elevated fire conditions have resulted in McLeod County enacting restrictions on open burning through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
Dry conditions, combined with gusty winds and low relative humidity values, mean any spark could become a wildfire. Do not burn while these restrictions are in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out.
Fall harvest and hunting seasons are in full swing — including the pheasant hunting season opener this weekend — which bring additional and inherent fire risks. Farm implements and heavy equipment can be fire-starting sources. Hunters can do their part by parking vehicles only in designated parking areas on public land, well away from tall, dry grasses.