The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment. The auctions will be online due to COVID-19 and include 501 firearms, 71 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated as a result of serious game and fish violations.
The auctions are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, and Saturday, Oct. 24. The bidding catalogs will be available online in advance of each auction, Sept. 15 for the first auction and Oct. 20 for the second auction. The catalog for each auction will include a written description and photos of each item. Onsite inspection is available at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Friday before each auction. All equipment will be sold as is, including all defects or faults, known or unknown. Once purchased, items cannot be returned. Background checks are required of anyone who purchases a firearm.
Revenue from confiscated equipment auctions goes into the Game and Fish Fund, the DNR’s primary fund for delivering fish, wildlife and law enforcement programs. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y62f8ey2.