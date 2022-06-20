Looking for a deal? Like to be appreciated? The best way to feel good is to volunteer for a shift at RiverSong Music Festival, July 15-16, at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson, and receive free entry into the festival. Ticket prices this year are $30 for Friday night and $40 for Saturday.
Nearly 250 volunteers are needed for the festival. There are a total of 17 different categories, with opportunities ranging from welcome gate/main entrance, alcohol ticket sales and hydration station to fence security, bike check and and musician gate. There truly is something for everyone, so your skill set will match with one of the many jobs available.
This year, 12 bands will feature a range of genres from blues and rock to indie, country, Americana and more. Headlining Friday night is Jon Wayne and the Pain. The reggae band is returning to the festival having performed there in 2018. New this year is the Saturday night headliner — Kiss the Tiger — a band inspired by rock ’n’ roll legends — the Rolling Stones, Tom Petty and Patti Smith.
To learn more about volunteering, visit www.riversongfestival.org.