Numerous incumbents ran unopposed in local 2018 elections. Time will tell if that's the case this year with the registration window for candidates a few months away.
Seats on the Hutchinson School Board, McLeod County Board and Hutchinson City Council will be on the ballot. A local state Senate seat and two local state House seats will also be on the ballot.
HUTCHINSON CITY COUNCIL
Two City Council seats will be on the ballot. One is currently held by Steve Cook while the other is held by Chad Czmowski. The mayoral seat currently held by Gary Forcier will also be on the ballot. Terms are four years for the council seats and two for the mayor.
Candidates can file from May 19 through June 2 with the city clerk at 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.
In 2018, a seat held by Mary Christensen had no challengers. Forcier also had no challengers. Dave Sebesta challenged John Lofdahl for his seat and won.
MCLEOD COUNTY BOARD
Seats currently held by Paul Wright, Rich Pohlmeier and Ron Shimanski will be on the ballot. Terms are four years and Shimanski has said he will not seek reelection.
Candidates for county offices can file from May 19 through June 2 with the county auditor at 2391 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe.
In 2018, incumbents Joe Nagel and Doug Krueger faced no challengers.
HUTCHINSON SCHOOL BOARD
Four Hutchinson School Board seats will be on the ballot. Ordinarily there would be only three seats on the ballot, but one will require a special election because former Board Member Joshua Gehlen moved from the district. His seat is currently filled by Tiffany Barnard.
The three seats to be on the ballot for the regular election are currently held by Keith Kamrath, Byron Bettenhausen and Chris Wilke. The three candidates with the most votes in November will receive a four-year term.
The seat currently filled by Barnard will be on the ballot as a special election. The winner will fill the seat through 2022.
Candidates can file from July 28 through Aug. 11 at the District 423 Office, 30 Glen St. N.W., Hutchinson.
In 2018, incumbents Gehlen, Mike Carls and JoEllen Kimball faced no challengers.
STATE SEATS
Up for election on the state level is:
- Senate District 18 held by Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson;
- House District 18B held by Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe; and
- House District 18A held by Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township.
House terms are two years and Senate terms are four years.
Candidates may file for office from May 19 through June 2. Candidates may file with the secretary of state or the county auditor in the county in which they reside. The McLeod County auditor is at 2391 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe.
In 2018, Gruenhagen defeated challenger Ashley Latzke. Urdahl defeated challengers Justin Vold, Kyle Greene and Jill Galvan. In 2016, Newman defeated challenger Amy Wilde.