This spring as COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people resume some of their favorite activities, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood remains. Healthy individuals are encouraged to make a blood donation appointment now. But what about those who’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine — can they donate?
As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the U.S. Additional blood donation eligibility information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 1-15:
McLeod County
- Biscay: noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, Neisen's Bar n Grill, 300 Dorans St.
- Hutchinson: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W.
Meeker County
- Grove City: 1-7 p.m. Monday, May 3, Trinity Lutheran Church, 54384 E. U.S. Highway 12
- Litchfield: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave.
- Eden Valley: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, Assumption Catholic Church, 464 State St. N.
- Grove City: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, May 14, ACGC High School, 27250 State Highway 4
Schedule an appointment now to give blood and make it a summer full of life for patients. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age or younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.