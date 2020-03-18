With the Oct. 1 deadline for acquiring a REAL ID rapidly approaching, Mary Filzen, assistant deputy registrar at Hutchinson’s Driver and Vehicle Services, urges people to act quickly before the rush is on.
“It’s going to slowly get worse and worse the closer we come to deadline,” Filzen said. “We feel that people are just postponing or procrastinating, and it will get worse.”
Beginning in October, federal law will require people 18 years of age or older to use a federally compliant identification such as REAL ID, enhanced ID, passport or passport card or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States or enter federal facilities. A standard Minnesota driver’s license will not be accepted for federal use as of that date, but it will still be a valid form of identification and valid for lawful driving privileges.
As of February, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Division said 4 million Minnesotans have state-issued identification, but only 330,000 (less than 8.25 percent) have a REAL ID. Half have valid passports.
When it comes to applying for a REAL ID, Filzen recommends people not wait until days before they need one. Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, agrees.
“The (DVS) is currently advising people that the current wait time is between 90 and 120 days,” Newman said. “If you choose to wait, you will experience problems after Oct. 1.”
To help ease the transition, Newman recently presented a bipartisan bill to alter REAL ID residency requirements and make it easier for people to apply. In addition to the documents already accepted — a list of which can be found at online at tinyurl.com/wbbn269 — the new legislation would allow utility bills listing two unrelated individuals to be used to establish proof of residency, and statements from debit cards, brokerage accounts, and money market accounts would explicitly be considered financial information. The bill would also allow a high school or college ID be presented without a certified transcript, remove the requirement that a phone number be on an applicant’s pay stub, and allow property tax statements, cell phone bills, and valid hunting and fishing licenses to be used to establish proof of residency. Finally, the bill would raise the time for which documents are valid from 90 days to one year.
“These changes will hopefully help people get it done,” Newman said.
Patrick Lyons of Hutchinson recently applied for his REAL ID.
“I think it’s probably good to have the REAL ID so that I can still fly if I need to instead of just a normal driver’s license,” he said.