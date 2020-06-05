It was a rainy, gloomy Sunday morning May 24, but that didn’t seem to dampen bright spirits at the front doors of Riverside Church on Hutchinson’s west side.
“We are a really lively church,” the Rev. Arnold Allison said as congregation members — many wearing protective masks — left their vehicles one at a time and approached with cheers of greeting.
“People have been missing it,” he added.
After weeks of digital services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and an order by Gov. Tim Walz preventing large gatherings, the decision to conduct a Sunday service came two days prior. A May 22 order from President Donald Trump instructing states to treat churches as essential services had set gears rapidly turning.
“I don’t want to close the doors any longer,” Allison said in a Facebook video to his congregation.
Though the order’s validity is in question on account of constitutional protections for state rights, it wasn’t the only change to come that weekend. On May 23, Walz permitted churches to open starting May 27. Capacity was limited to 25 percent inside the building, up to a maximum of 250 people. The change came after meeting with faith leaders, resolving a conflict with the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, and it came with other stipulations, such as maintaining social distancing.
Some local churches started worship services May 24 in response to Trump’s declaration, while others set their first return service for May 27 or May 31.
Riverside, having first planned to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, added Walz’ rules to its May 24 preparations.
“We still have to be (cautious),” Allison told his congregation, “but we are excited that we get to come to the place of worship again and worship God together.”
In meeting with church ushers, numerous safety precautions were implemented. For instance, anyone feeling sick was asked to stay home and continue to watch online. Families were asked to enter individually, use provided hand sanitizer, and to follow ushers directly to seating. At the end of service, families were guided out from back to front outside to their cars to avoid clustered gatherings. Other sections of the church were marked off. No nursery services were offered. The number of church services was reduced to one.
Churchgoers were instructed to respect the decisions others made regarding face masks.
“The ushers put a lot of work into implementing everything,” Allison said. “We were all here on Saturday to rearrange the entire sanctuary and make all of it happen so that it was as safe as possible.”
Air filters were changed, fans were all turned on and all doors in the church were opened. The kids’ service was moved to where they would not be inclined to touch things, and to where there would be a draft.
SHARING THE GOSPEL
Meanwhile, across town on South Grade Road in Hutchinson, Christ the King Lutheran Church continued an unusual practice it had implemented on Palm Sunday with input from Hutchinson police. Members of the congregation pulling into the church parking lot were able to tune into the radio to hear the speakers from inside their vehicles, and see friends parked nearby with the service on top of an outdoor stage.
Church ushers decked out in bright, reflecting clothing and rain gear had attached buckets to wooden boards to pass out bubble wands to inject a bit of fun into the unusual service. In a previous week, pinwheels were handed out in a similar manner.
“This keeps people safe but our worship is still engaging,” said the Rev. Steve Olcott. “We have people stuck at home and this gives them an opportunity to see people.”
The church has moved many of its services and activities online in an effort to follow safety guidelines.
“That’s what the church has done for 2,000 years: Find ways to share the gospel,” Olcott said. “Our staff here, I can’t say enough about how tremendous a job they’ve done.”
He said digital tools have been helpful, even if it’s not quite the same. That’s why the ability to worship together, at least via the drive-in approach, has been so helpful. In the meantime, Sunday school, confirmation and Bible studies have continued online.
“It’s just staff being creative and trying to help people where they are at,” Olcott said.
Drive-in service continued this past weekend, and Christ the King advertised an indoor service and a drive-in service for June 7.
DIGITAL TOOLS HELPED BRIDGE THE GAP
All in all, Allison said, the first Riverside worship with people back in the sanctuary went well.
“Their faces spoke volumes,” he said. “There was a lot of gratitude, a lot of happiness. There were a lot of tears. It was like this huge feeling of relief from everyone.”
The service reminded him of the meaning of “ecclesia.”
“The Bible refers to ecclesia as ‘the gathering,’” Allison said. “There is a reason. The Holy Spirit can use us to build each other up.”
Digital services and correspondence online was helpful to bridge the gap while the church was closed, Allison said, but it wasn’t the same.
“It’s like a patch on the wound, but it’s not the real thing. So (Sunday) was a huge relief,” he said. “There is a plot of psychology study that shows you need a physical presence.”
Another service followed this past Sunday, and just like the week before capacity was limited. Allison also continued to speak to a camera for families at home. However, there was one more major change: Churchgoers were invited to attend with lawn chairs and stay spread out outside while listening to the service through speakers if such a setting would feel more comfortable.
“I can’t wait until everyone can be together again, but I am proud people are choosing to stay home if they need to,” Allison said. “It’s OK to stay home. It’s OK to wear a mask. No one is going to make fun of anyone. And if you want to take a mask off that’s your own conviction.”
Over in Litchfield, St. Philip Catholic began services Wednesday, May 27. It was the first time the doors were opened for a large gathering since public mass was cancelled March 18.
“Like most churches we have been livestreaming weekend mass,” said The Rev. Jeff Horejsi. “We have made personal calls to some people we thought were more vulnerable and we have continued to be available in case of a special need, especially if there is a concern for someone close to death.”
He said the long gap in public service had been a challenge.
“You wonder about those that are maybe going through financial turmoil that we don’t know about and that maybe for one reason or another they’re not wanting to call and ask for help,” Horejsi said. “There is a lot of isolation for those who don’t have others to check on them.”
Letters were sent out informing parishioners of the end of public mass also directed them to where they could find prayers and faith guidance.
“It’s been sad, heartbreaking,” The Rev. Dan Welch said of the gap in public service. “But we’re wanting to do everything we can to keep everyone safe and we’re using ways to reach out to people through social media.”
His church, First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Glencoe, has posted services on Facebook while it has been closed these past several weeks. But it made plans to reopen following the governor’s guidelines. A single service was held Sunday morning in the large sanctuary to allow for social distancing, with a capacity of 175 to follow the 25 percent rule.
At St. Philip Catholic, parishioners who are not ready to return will still be able to watch digitally.
“There will be people who aren’t ready to come back, and that’s OK,” Horejsi said.
Parishioners who are able to do so were encouraged to attend weekday service to make it easier to maintain the 25 percent capacity rulie on the weekend. The church also prepared new protocols including hand sanitizer and face masks.
“I think it will be very helpful for people to see one another even though they’ll be at a distance,” Horejsi said.