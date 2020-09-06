Motorists are asked to use extra caution the next few weeks during culvert repairs on State Highway 7 where it joins with State Highway 22, west of Hutchinson.
According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, crews will be working on culverts between Campbell Lake and Otter Lake, just east of Sioux Hills Road, while water levels are historically low. Work is scheduled to start Sept. 8 and anticipated to be finished Sept. 24, and during that time there may alternating shoulder closures on Highway 7.
Drivers should drive carefully when approaching and driving through work zones, and watch for orange cones on this project.