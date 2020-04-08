Hutchinson police will play a part in keeping downtown running as smoothly as possible as crews overhaul Main Street.
“Traditionally when there has been road construction within city limits, one of our tasks has been monitoring those road enclosures and people driving around the barricades,” police chief Tom Gifferson said.
Police services’ largest role, he said, will be protecting construction workers and keeping people off roads that are under construction. But police will keep an eye out elsewhere as well.
“Main Street is a main throughout through town. With that being closed it will put traffic in neighborhoods not ordinarily accustomed to that level of traffic,” Gifferson said. “We anticipate some concerns from citizens, but I want to reassure them we will be out in those areas that wouldn’t normally get that level of traffic.”
He hopes the majority of traffic traveling through Hutchinson is local, and that motorists keep in mind there are families with children living in the city’s neighborhoods.
“They may not be accustomed to the level of traffic,” Gifferson said. “I urge motorists to be especially aware of pedestrian traffic.”