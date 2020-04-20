Drivers trying to navigate Main Street construction beware, Hutchinson police know what you're doing. The warning comes as people are attempting to use the former Shopko parking lot as a shortcut to drive around construction barriers, something Police Chief Tom Gifferson does not want.
“First off, they're barricaded against that,” Gifferson said. “But also, we want to keep people out of the construction site for their safety but also for the safety of the construction workers.”
Gifferson said only Wells Fargo customers are supposed to use the bridge, as that's the only access point to the building.
“I suspect what is happening is … people just get used to making that right turn off of Highway 7 and south on Main Street and they kind of find themselves on the bridge and not knowing where to go,” Gifferson said.
He said while the department is pulling vehicles over, no one is being cited yet.
“What we're doing is just educating people,” Gifferson said. “We're doing our best to educate people more than writing citations for driving around the barricades.”
— Alex Guerrero