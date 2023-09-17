This year's waterfowl hunting season could be the third consecutive year in which drought plays a role in success.
Hunters might find it difficult to get into certain lakes and wetlands due to lower water levels, according to Department of Natural Resources wildlife lake specialist Joshua Cavanaugh.
He suggested hunters plan ahead and check out locations before opening day. Also, some small wetlands might not be huntable at all, and could very well be dry. Again, scouting and pre-planning will be key to having a successful hunt.
“The more scouting you do, the more opportunity you give yourself,” Cavanaugh said.
The duck and goose season runs from Saturday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Oct. 1, and from Saturday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 26, in the Central Zone. Hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.
“Good luck to the hunters,” Netland says. “Be safe, respect private land, and enjoy the great outdoors of Minnesota!”
As usual, Canada geese can be found in Hutchinson, and they do fly out to feed on harvested small grain, silage, sweet corn and other agricultural fields. Field hunting requires scouting to be sure if the birds are using a given field. Always respect private land, and ask permission first.
The regular season opener, it appears that teal and wood duck reproduction was average to slightly above average.
“I expect to see a lot of the typical early season birds in hunters' bags,” says Cori Netland, DNR area wildlife supervisor. “This would be blue-wing teal, wood ducks and mallards. I expect success to be on par with duck openers in recent years.”
The third year of the experimental teal hunting season was Sept. 2-6 statewide.
The season saw good participation, and hunters reported good success, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The DNR will evaluate options regarding whether or not the teal season is continued into the future.