Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million units of blood could be transfused in the United States. Individuals are urged to give a lifesaving gift this holiday season by making an appointment to donate blood or platelets and help the American Red Cross ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holiday season. Those with type O blood are especially needed.
In thanks for helping meet the urgent need, those who give blood or platelets now through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org.
Want to donate blood? Check out following local blood drives:
- Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10: Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-3031
- 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10: Cosmos City Center, 233 Milky Way St. S., Cosmos; 320-877-7345
- 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10: Church of St. Anthony, 170 Meeker Ave. S., Watkins; 320-764-2755
- 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12: RiteWay Conveyors Inc., 2364 State Highway 7, Lester Prairie; 320-395-0142
- 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17: Holy Trinity High School, 110 Winsted Ave. W., Winsted; 320-485-2182
- 12:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20: Christian Church of Litchfield, 312 N. Marshall Ave.; 320-593-3635
- 1-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30: Evangelical Covenant Church, 301 Lake St., Dassel; 320-275-3315
- 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31: Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-2200
To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS (733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.