An eco-friendly buffet of Earth Day events is launching this week in McLeod and Meeker counties for residents wanting to protect their planet and communities. Local business leaders, librarians, teachers and others have packed the final third of April’s calendar with more than a dozen events and activities aimed at environmental protection.

For Litchfield insurance agent Jason Tibbits, the observance presents a communitywide challenge to clean up the city’s downtown and residential neighborhoods.

Tags