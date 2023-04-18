An eco-friendly buffet of Earth Day events is launching this week in McLeod and Meeker counties for residents wanting to protect their planet and communities. Local business leaders, librarians, teachers and others have packed the final third of April’s calendar with more than a dozen events and activities aimed at environmental protection.
For Litchfield insurance agent Jason Tibbits, the observance presents a communitywide challenge to clean up the city’s downtown and residential neighborhoods.
For the Rev. Kerri Meyer, it’s a way to invite people to a faith-filled day of prayer, craft activities and other volunteer work at Good Courage Farm on the southwest edge of Hutchinson.
For Ripley Elementary teacher Lori Weseman, it’s a chance to teach her Litchfield students how to prevent pollution and recycle paper into a growing medium for flower seeds.
And for Hutchinson environmental specialist John Paulson, “Earth Day is a reminder of our place in the world.” Paulson is using his deep environmental experience to head up the city’s semiannual Special White Goods, Hard Goods and Electronic Pickup on Saturday, April 22 — which coincides with the official worldwide observance of Earth Day. The following Saturday, April 29, he’s managing the city’s annual sale of rain barrels, which can be used to collect precipitation to nourish yard trees and other plants.
Now in its 55th year, Earth Day — which is celebrated in more than 190 nations — is constantly adapting to address emerging environmental demands.
“What began as an attempt to transform political positions on the environment has spread throughout society to ultimately becoming a global approach to minimizing our environmental impacts to the planet, one individual action at a time,” Paulson told this newspaper and several Hutchinson leaders in a recent email.
Individual actions — brought together in a shared concern for the planet — are the basis for a range of Earth Day activities aimed at bringing nature and humans into closer harmony. Some events, such as Hutchinson’s appliance pickup, are focused on preventing people from doing the wrong things, such as dumping waste. Other activities, such as planting wildflower seeds and starting rain gardens, teach ways to reverse the loss of biodiversity and return the land to its natural state – a form of what is increasingly called “rewilding.”
The Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review reached out to dozens of schools, nonprofits and business groups to learn about their plans. The following is a summary of what they told us.
Hutchinson’s Spring Challenge
Earth Day is part of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Challenge, which is encouraging members and residents to be engaged in the community through a weekly series of events from March 22 through May 2. The Chamber’s Facebook page will announce today (April 19) that Saturday is Earth Day. “As the snow melts, the winter collection of windblown garbage and litter can be found everywhere,” the post states. “This week’s challenge is to clean a park. Bring a garbage bag, gloves and a good attitude, and clean up one of the local parks! Remember to post a picture with #hutchspringchallenge to be entered into the drawing. Which park is your favorite?” Pictures may be posted at #hutchspringchallenge. “We are trying to have fun and get the community engaged by turning it into a contest,” the Chamber’s Jenny Schmidt said. Prizes include a $50 gift card to Main Street Sports Bar, $25 gift card to Squeaky’s and two free pizzas from Papa Murphy’s. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
Litchfield’s Good Neighbor Cleanup Challenge
Insurance agent Jason Tibbits is working with The Chamber Serving the Meeker County Area and the Litchfield Visitors Bureau to sponsor the Good Neighbor Cleanup Challenge. The Thursday, April 19, event will rely on volunteers to spruce up the outside of buildings located downtown and in residential neighborhoods by removing leaves and performing general cleaning.
“There is a lot of beauty in these buildings,” Tibbits said, explaining that a downtown structure often “just needs a little bit of elbow grease and a little love from everybody to be able to reclaim some of its former glory or at least stop it from getting further dilapidated.”
Tibbits is supplying volunteers with “goodie bags” containing garbage bags, gloves and snacks. And he’s sponsoring a prize drawing for those who share a picture of their activity on Facebook with the tag @JasonTibbits-StateFarmAgent. Participation in the event requires preregistration. For more information or to sign up, call 320-693-3404, email jason@tibbits.com, or visit litch.com.
Libraries are all in
on Earth Day
Both the Litchfield and Hutchinson public libraries are hosting events for patrons of all ages.
Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., hosted an Earth Day STEAM Lab for children ages kindergarten through fifth grade yesterday (Tuesday). Youth services librarian Rachel Clark has assembled a display of books about conservation and is also handing out recycled crayons. “I noticed the crayons we had for kids were mostly old and broken, so I melted them down and created some fun, new color combinations that kids can take home with them on Earth Day,” she reported. “I’ve also created a bookmark with tips on ways patron can go green — and the bookmarks are printed on paper that was going to be recycled.” For details, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., has an Earth Day book display all month plus a week of Earth Day coloring activities starting Saturday. For the youngest children, youth services librarian Elisabeth Kable will host Earth Day Storytime at 10 a.m. Thursday. From Monday, April 22 through Saturday, April 29, Wildflower Seed Bomb Take & Make Kits will be available while supplies last. “Our goal is to provide a celebration and awareness before and after Earth Day on April 22,” said Hutchinson head librarian Katy Hiltner. “We thought people can join in other community activities on the actual day … hopefully outdoor activities if the weather cooperates.” For details, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Earth Day observed in classrooms
Two schools reported they are incorporating Earth Day lessons in their studies.
Students at Ripley Elementary School in Litchfield will learn from activities as part of their STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math — curriculum, according to Weseman. “During their STEAM class, our Ripley first-graders will be making ‘Earth Pods’ — recycling paper into a growing medium for flower seeds,” Weseman wrote. “The third-graders will be repurposing a plastic bag — based on the book ‘One Plastic Bag — Isatou Ceesay and the Recycling Women of the Gambia.’ Our fourth-graders will be designing digital and print posters to help prevent pollution.”
At New Discoveries Montessori Academy in Hutchinson, Children’s House teacher Peggy Enerson has invited Master Gardeners to help her class make “seed bombs” for Earth Day. Children’s House is for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. “These Master Gardeners have a table at the Farmer’s Market in Hutchinson and have made seed bombs with children there,” Enerson reported. “My plan is for the children to each take a seed bomb with planting directions home. Also, I hope to have enough to share with staff members who would like to plant one.
The seeds will be native to Minnesota wildflowers. I am hoping this will encourage people to plant for our pollinators.”
Hutchinson Parks supervisor Sara Witte said plans are being made to work with Hutchinson High School’s agriculture science teacher Dana Hedberg to conduct a cleanup of the school’s campus, the school district ecology site at Roberts Park and nearby recreational trails. “If time allows,” Witte added, “we may travel to closer parks in the area or the shoreline of the river at Roberts Park to do litter cleanup. We also get together every spring with the same class from HHS to do a cleanup of the rain garden at the Farmers Market Depot.” Witte said the Parks Department is also collaborating with Park Elementary School and New Discoveries Montessori Academy to promote Bike, Walk & Roll to School on Wednesday, May 3, as a means of transportation and to reduce students’ and parents’ carbon footprint.
Faith-filled day at Good Courage Farm
Good Courage Farm, an agrarian Christian ministry affiliated with The Episcopal Church in Minnesota, is celebrating a faith-filled Earth Day on the farm, Saturday. The theme is “God Loves Beetles and Badgers: Biodiversity and the Psalms.” The Rev. Kerri Meyer encourages those interested to “Come pray, work, learn and create together surrounded by God’s good Creation. Families with children and teens are warmly welcome! Good Courage is a working farm and for safety reasons, children must be closely supervised by their caregivers at all times. RSVPs are strongly encouraged so that we can prepare for your visit.” Good Courage is at 21161 York Road, Hutchinson. RSVP on the farm’s website, https://www.goodcourage.farm/upcoming-events. The schedule:
Morning session:
9 a.m.: Welcome and Morning Prayer
10 a.m.: Farm Tour
10:30 a.m.: Volunteer Work — Mulching for Soil Health
11 a.m.: Craft Activities: Wild Bee Houses, Seed Balls, and Watercolors
Lunch break
12 noon: Bring a sack lunch or picnic to enjoy on the farm! Can you pack a zero-waste lunch? (Prizes for zero-waste lunches!)
Afternoon session (a repeat of the morning):
1 p.m.: Welcome and Afternoon Prayer
2 p.m.: Farm tour
2:30 p.m.: Volunteer work — Mulching for Soil Health
3 p.m.: Craft Activities: Wild Bee Houses, Seed Balls, and Watercolors
Dassel History Center hosts concert, microgreens class
Partly Tame will present a concert in honor of Earth Day at 7 p.m. Friday at Dassel History Center. The art event is sponsored by the Dassel Area Historical Society. Museum director Caroylyn Holje invites the public to “celebrate the new growing season with three musicians, Marienne Krietlow, Cristina Seaborn and Susan Schleper, who will interweave vocals, violin, piano, guitar, and percussion for an uplifting, experience as Susan Davies creates a new painting onstage.” Tickets are $10 at the History Center, 901 First St. N. Call 320-275-3077, or visit dahs@dassel.com.
The center will also host a microgreens class at 10 a. m. Saturday. Microgreens are full of powerful antioxidants and vitamins, much more than their fully-grown counterparts, reports local expert Jung-Ah Sombke. “I will teach you frugal and easy ways to grow and use your own microgreens in any season and anywhere in your home,” Sombke said. The class is for ages 10 or older and is limited to 15. Attendees receive a homemade growing tray, growing medium, seeds and samples of microgreens to eat. Charge for the class is $5. Sponsored by the Dassel Area Historical Society. Register by calling or emailing the History Center, 320-275-3077, dahs@dassel.com.
Hutchinson household items pickup, rain barrels
Hutchinson is hosting two major events during the next 10 days to help residents be kinder to their environment.
The first event falls on Earth Day – this Saturday, April 22 — when a crew and truck will circulate through town for the semiannual Special White Goods, Hard Goods and Electronics Pickup. Each household is allowed to put out two items such as appliances, electronic and furniture. “This is for all residential refuse customers and helps to keep our city clean by providing for convenient disposal of these items,” the city’s John Paulson said.
Here’s the breakdown of acceptable items:
Hard good (bulk item): couch, love seat, chair, table, bed frame, headboard, mattress and box spring (counted as one item), bicycle, car seat, cabinet, desk, door, garage door opener (rail must be broken down), gas grill (no tank), lawn mower (gas and oil must be drained), toilet and vacuum cleaner.
Hard good (electronics): camera, CD player, copier, computer/laptop, fax machine, monitor, printer, scanner, stereo, radio, telephone, TV and VCR.
White goods (appliances): dehumidifier, water heater, stove, dishwasher, washer, dryer, pool heater, furnace, refrigerator, freezer, air conditioner unit and microwave.
The second event is the Annual Rain Barrel Sale, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the west rink of Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. The barrels help conserve tap water by reusing storm water that falls on your roof. This water then can be used later for plants, shrubs and trees. The barrels also reduce the amount of water that immediately flows into storm drains and decreases the amount of contact that water has with contaminants such as oil, salt, pesticides, fertilizers and trash. Rain barrels are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The cost of each barrel including tax is $70. Made from recycled materials, one barrel holds 54 gallons and features a removable debris screen, hoses, and a flat back, allowed it to be placed near a building.
The city also works with schools and community groups to support volunteer community service activities. “These volunteer activities provide great opportunities for group members to connect with their peers in the outdoors to have a beneficial impact on nature in their community,” Paulson said. Activities such as storm drain marking, litter cleanup, and tree planting and mulching are a few activities that complement the city’s daily efforts. Paulson said the city’s list of community investments aimed at protecting the environment include providing safe drinking water, protection of local water resources by treating wastewater and stormwater and reducing sediment and nutrient discharges to rivers and lakes, organics composting, recycling, and producing clean and reliable energy.