Earth Day is Friday, April 22, a day to celebrate and protect our planet’s natural environment.
The first Earth Day took place on April 22, 1970, a time when most Americans drove big cars powered by V-8 engines fueled with leaded gasoline. Most consumer items eventually ended up in landfills. And many factories still belched black smoke and polluted rivers and streams.
But hope was in the air. Inspired by the anti-war movement, Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson founded the first Earth Day as a way to raise awareness of environmental issues. Those of us who were around 50-plus years ago might recall seeing newspaper photos of people planting trees to show their support for the cause. The first event eventually led to the passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species acts.
While Earth Day should be a time of feeling good about our green planet, sometimes we have to get upset for us to prompted to take action.
- Talk to farmers and they’ll tell you about all the garbage they find along their road in the spring, following a winter’s worth of littering. Some motorists think nothing of throwing a pop can or fast-food leftovers into the ditch while driving by. Yeah, this should upset all of us.
- Drive down almost any residential street and you’ll find grass clippings shot out into the street by property owners’ lawnmowers. Reason to get upset? Maybe, maybe not. But it shouldn’t be there. Those nutrient-rich clippings will eventually flow into our city’s storm-water sewer system and into the Crow River, where they’ll foster the growth of algae, which can suffocate fish and plant life.
- Leave your work site for lunch without turning your lights off? Or how about when you’re home at night, and though you’re only watching TV, the lights are turned on in three other rooms? Sure, we need to get a little upset with ourselves if we are to change those old energy-consuming habits.
But just being a little upset probably won’t be enough to change our ways. We need to channel that negative energy into something positive, just like the fictional newscaster Howard Beale demanded in the 1976 movie, “Network.” To paraphrase Mr. Beale, we need to realize that our planet has value.
Earth Day is all about learning the value of our planet, and knowing there are positive steps we can take to make it better. Here’s a short list of action ideas:
- Start a rain barrel.
- Walk or ride your bike to work, if possible.
- Plant more trees and shrubs in your yard.
- Wash laundry in cold water rather than hot.
- Fix leaky faucets.
- Dry your clothes on a clothesline rather than using the clothes dryer.
- Learn the schedule for the McLeod County Household Hazardous and Waste Facility and the Kandiyohi County Household Hazardous and Waste Facility and use their services.
- Consider buying a mercury-free LED light bulb the next time you have an incandescent or CFL bulb go out. Sure, it’s expensive, but experts say it will pay for itself in energy savings.
- Pick up a co-worker on your way to work.
- Take a shower (10 to 25 gallons of water) instead of a bath (up to 75 gallons).
- Start a compost pile in your backyard.
- Drive the speed limit. Combine activities into one trip.
- Replace one of your old appliances with an Energy Star appliance.
- Plant a vegetable garden. If you already have one, make it bigger, and give your extra produce to friends.
- Use cloth such as repurposed T-shirts and towels instead of paper for cleaning.
- Conduct a home energy auditor or contact your local utility company for help.
- Become a patron of your public library and borrow rather than buy books, ebooks, DVDs, audio books, magazines, newspapers and more.
- Make your own household cleaners using products from your cupboard such as vinegar, baking soda, liquid soap and essential oils.
- Opt out of junk mail.
- Use glass, beeswax wraps and silicone bags for food storage rather than baggies, plastic wrap or plastic storage containers.
- When shopping, try to buy products made or grown locally.
- Run your dishwasher only when you have a full load.
- Take your cloth bags to the grocery store the next time you shop.
- Buy foods in bulk to minimize packaging.
- Make your next meal plant-based.
- Add reusable utensils to your home-packed lunch.
- Leave your lawn clippings on your lawn. It’s good fertilizer.
- During hot weather, fill you your gas tank early in the morning or late in the evening. During the hottest time of day, you’re more likely to create a spill. Even a small spill harms the environment and is wasteful.
- Conserve natural resources such as animals, plants, water, oil, coal, minerals, timber, land, light, soil, and energy.
- Pick up your pet waste regularly. Leaving your pet’s poop on the ground can be a public health risk, especially if it rains and the run-off flows into the sewer.
- Make sure your home's air is healthy. Check it for radon. Learn about indoor air pollutants from indoor energy use and toxins.
- Add green plants to your home and office. With the right indoor plants you can improve the air quality and your mental health.
- Upcycle what you have. Take something that is disposable and transform it into something that is of greater use and value.
- Add insulation to your attic. It's a cost-effective way to save on heating and cooling bills.
- Seal doors and windows by adding exterior caulk and weather stripping to lower heat and cooling costs.
- Add reflective window film, it can provide an additional shield from the sun's hot rays and reduce energy costs.
- Install a ceiling fan. It can provide a gentle breeze and circulate air in the spaces you use the most.
- Go digital. The more you're able to do online, the less paper you'll accumulate.
- Reduce unnecessary travel. Consider using Zoom or Skype for virtual meetings and visits with out-of-town friends and relatives.
- Install a programmable thermostat to save money on your energy costs.
- Visit thrift stores. Buying secondhand can can reduce the number of products that end up in landfills.
You can observe Earth Day at home on your own by becoming more aware of your ecological footprint and taking steps to minimize it.
Of all these tips listed, conservation of natural resources is the most important. That’s a hard lesson for Americans to learn. We live in a land of plenty, so we tend to waste more resources than any other people in the world.
Conservation is not just a step, it’s an attitude, according to Earth Day’s founder, Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, who fought for the planet’s health until his death in 2005.
“The most important environmental issue is one that is rarely mentioned,” Nelson said, “and that is the lack of a conservation ethic in our culture.”
For more information, visit www.earthday.org.