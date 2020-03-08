This winter, the One Book, One Community program has brought many Hutchinson-area residents together by reading “Winterdance: The Fine Madness of Running the Iditarod” by Gary Paulsen.
Suddenly our Minnesota winters seem pretty tame compared to what Paulsen faced during the rugged Alaskan sled dog race. Book clubs, friends and family have been sharing reactions to this incredible account. A recent community book discussion at the McLeod County Historical Museum drew 55 people who told about their personal Iditarod experiences, time in Alaska, raising sled dogs, and their personal thoughts about the book.
Although the program ends soon, there’s yet time to participate.
The final event of this year’s book read is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Jamie Nelson, a dog mushing professional and Iditarod racer, and Dr. John Reichert, Iditarod volunteer veterinarian, will share their firsthand accounts of the Iditarod race and the world of dog sled racing in a panel discussion. The program is free and all are welcome.
Haven’t read “Winterdance” yet? Copies are available to buy at Cash Wise Foods and the Village Shop, or borrow the book from the Hutchinson Public Library.
The One Book, One Community program is sponsored by Hutchinson Connects, Hutchinson Public Library, Hutchinson Leader and Hutchinson Health. Funds are provided by the Friends of the Hutchinson Public Library, Thrivent Financial and a Minnesota Legacy Grant.
For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.