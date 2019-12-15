If the holidays sometimes leave you feeling overwhelmed and out of control, you’re not alone! But don’t turn into the Grinch. Try some of these tips to reclaim your Christmas spirit.
- Maintain healthy habits. Don’t change the healthy habits you’ve mastered such as getting eight hours of sleep, engaging in physical activities that you enjoy, or eating a healthy breakfast. If you maintain your healthy habits, you won’t have to start over once the holidays are over.
- Be cautious at Christmas parties. Special holiday events often serve less-than-healthy foods. Consider bringing a dish that fits into your healthy eating plan and be mindful when eating. I like to survey all the options before I start filling my plate. And if I don’t like something I’ve taken I don’t eat it. Don’t waste those precious calories on foods you don’t love.
- Stay active — even in the hustle and bustle of the season. Busy schedules may lead to some missed workouts, but don’t guilt yourself. If this happens, just try to watch what you eat and drink that day and if you’re able, take walking breaks at work. Where I work we’ve even started having walking meetings. And a few trips to the sledding hill with the kiddos is always a fun activity.
- But not too active. If your holiday social calendar is filling up and you’re feeling overwhelmed, prioritize which events you can’t miss and go from there. It’s OK to say no and take time for yourself. If you’re still frazzled, try a massage, meditation or yoga.
- Make a plan for 2020. Reset for 2020! Set realistic and specific goals and start small. Incorporate SMART changes: specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timelined. It’s not enough to say, “I want to eat healthier," it needs to be something such as, “I will eat a serving of high-fiber cereal, three days a week, starting Jan. 6.”
Best wishes and Merry Christmas from Hutchinson Health.
Source: heart.org