These cute little Grinch fruit skewers are so delicious! The head is the grape, the hat is the strawberry with banana and marshmallow, yummy yum yum! Grinch fruit kabobs are always a hit at Christmas parties.
GRINCH FRUIT KABOBS
Ingredients:
1 pint strawberries
8 ounces green grapes
1 banana
1/4 cup mini marshmallows
Toothpicks
Directions: Cut off the bottom with the green stem from the strawberry and discard. Slice the banana in rounds. Using a toothpick, assemble the Grinch by starting with the grape, then banana slice, then strawberry and the mini marshmallow on top. If the toothpick is not long enough to stick out from the grape, insert a second toothpick into the bottom of the grape. Serve.
Source: melaniecooks.com