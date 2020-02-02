Salmon with Spinach
SPINACH-STUFFED BAKED SALMON

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon olive oil (extra virgin preferred)

2 ounces spinach

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/4 cup chopped, roasted red bell peppers, rinsed and drained if bottled

1/4 cup fresh basil (coarsely chopped)

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

Cooking spray

4 salmon fillets (about 4 ounces each), rinsed and patted dry

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard (lowest sodium available)

2 tablespoons plain, dry bread crumbs, lowest sodium available

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano (crumbled)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions: In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the spinach and lemon zest for 2 minutes or until the spinach is wilted, stirring constantly. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the roasted peppers, basil and walnuts. Let cool for 5 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly spray the foil with cooking spray. Cut a lengthwise slit in the side of each fillet to make a pocket for the stuffing, but be careful to not cut through to the other side. With a spoon or your fingers, carefully stuff 1/2 cup of the spinach mixture into each fillet. Transfer to the baking sheet. With a pastry brush or spoon, spread the mustard over the fish. In a small bowl, stir together the remaining ingredients and sprinkle over the fish. Lightly spray the top with cooking spray. Bake 12-13 minutes or until the fish is the desired doneness and the filling is heated through.

Recipe makes 4 servings. Serving size is 4 ounces of fish and 1/2 cup of vegetables. Garnish with lemon slices.

This recipe was contributed by Peg Christenson, registered nutrition and dietetic technician, at Hutchinson Health.

Source: heart.org

