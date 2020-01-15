MEXICAN LASAGNA
Ingredients:
10 6-inch corn tortillas
2 cups canned low-sodium black beans, rinsed
4 cups Super Quick Chunky Tomato Sauce (see below for recipe)
1½ cup Monterey Jack cheese, grated
1 10-ounce bag baby spinach leaves, rinsed
2 cups grilled chicken, diced
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, rinsed, dried, and chopped (or substitute 1 teaspoon dried coriander)
nonstick cooking spray
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly spray a 9- by 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Place two to three corn tortillas on the bottom, trimming as necessary for a good fit. Add beans, 1 cup tomato sauce and 1/2 cup grated cheese. Top with two to three more corn tortillas. Add 1 cup tomato sauce, spinach and 1/2 cup cheese. Top with two more corn tortillas. Add chicken and 1 cup tomato sauce. Top with two more corn tortillas. Add 1 cup tomato sauce, 1/2 cup cheese and cilantro. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and browned and chicken is reheated. Let stand for 5 minutes. Cut into eight even squares and serve.
Nutrition:
Yield: 8 servings, serving size: 1 square. calories per serving: 304, Total Fat 10 g, Saturated Fat 4 g, Cholesterol 52 mg, Sodium 275 mg, Total Fiber 6 g, Protein 23 g, Carbohydrates 31 g, Potassium 550 mg
SUPER QUICK CHUNKY TOMATO SAUCE
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic, chopped (about 1 clove)
1 12-ounce jar roasted red peppers drained and diced, or substitute fresh roasted red peppers
2 14 1/2-ounce cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes
1 5 1/2-ounce can low-sodium tomato juice
1 tablespoon fresh basil, rinsed, dried and chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions: In a medium saucepan, heat olive oil and garlic over medium heat. Cook until soft but not browned, about 30 seconds. Add diced red peppers and continue to cook 2-3 minutes until the peppers begin to sizzle. Add tomatoes, tomato juice, basil and pepper. Bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes, or until the sauce thickens slightly. The sauce can be puréed for picky eaters. Use immediately or refrigerate in a tightly sealed container 3-5 days or freeze up to 1-2 months.
Nutrition: Yields 12 servings. Serving size: 1/2 cup sauce. Per serving: 31 calories, 1g total fat, 0g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 76mg sodium, 1g total fiber, 1g protein, 4g carbohydrates, 66mg potassium
Chef's tip: Garnish Mexican Lasagna with your favorite toppings including: chopped green onions, sliced black olives, sour cream, diced tomatoes, diced avocado and grated cheese.
Recipe source: Keep the Beat Recipes: Deliciously Healthy Family Meals at bit.ly/36RmDxJ