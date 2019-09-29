CHICKPEA CHOP CHOP
Ingredients:
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 can corn, drained
1 pint tomatoes, chopped
1 avocado, peeled and chopped
1/4 red onion, peeled and chopped
1 cucumber, chopped
1/2 yellow pepper, chopped
1 small lime
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup feta cheese
3 sprigs cilantro, chopped
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
Instructions: In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, cumin, chili powder, sea salt and chopped cilantro and set aside. Mix together black beans, chickpeas, corn, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, cucumber and yellow pepper. Mix gently and top with olive oil mixture. Stir gently but thoroughly. Top the mixture with feta cheese. Cut the lime in half and squeeze juice over the salad. Sprinkle with pepper and serve immediately, or refrigerate for up to three days. Serves 10-12.
Source: HealthPartners PowerUp