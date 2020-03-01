VEGETABLE PASTA SALAD
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups whole wheat pasta, uncooked (use your favorite pasta shape)
1/2 cup vinegar
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup sugar
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon dill weed
1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
3 cups fresh vegetables, washed and chopped. Any of these vegetables will work great: carrots, celery, broccoli, green pepper, cucumber, onion and many more.
Directions:
Wash hands with soap and water. Cook pasta according to package directions. In a small saucepan, make dressing by combining vinegar, water, sugar, vegetable oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, dill weed and dried parsley. Bring to a boil then remove from heat and cool. In a large bowl, combine pasta and vegetables. Pour cooled dressing mixture over pasta and vegetables, stir well and refrigerate 3 to 4 hours before serving. Garnish the pasta salad with fresh herbs or parsley.
Nutrition:
Serving Size is 1/6 of recipe. Per serving: 260 calories, 13g total fat, 1.5g saturated fat, 90mg sodium, 33g total carbohydrates, 2g fiber, 4g protein
Source: unl.edu