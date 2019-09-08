If you’re looking to add more whole grains to your diet, you can’t go wrong with this recipe for Aztec Grain Salad. It combines quinoa with apples, squash, dried cranberries and golden raisins in a tasty dressing.
AZTEC GRAIN SALAD
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups quinoa, dry
1 3/4 cups fresh Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, cubed
1 3/4 cups fresh butternut squash, peeled, seeded, cubed
1 tablespoon canola oil
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 cup frozen orange juice concentrate
1 1/2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon honey
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 dash ground black pepper
1 dash ground white pepper
1/2 teaspoon fresh cilantro, chopped
1/2 cup dried cranberries, finely chopped
1/2 cup golden raisins, seedless, finely chopped
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Rinse quinoa in a fine mesh strainer until water runs clear, not cloudy. Combine quinoa and 3 cups water in a medium pot. Cover and bring to a boil. Turn heat down to low and simmer until water is completely absorbed, about 10-15 minutes. When done, quinoa will be soft and a white ring will pop out of the kernel. The white ring will appear only when it is fully cooked. Fluff with a fork. Cover and refrigerate. A rice cooker may be used with the same quantity of quinoa and water.
Combine apples and squash in a large mixing bowl. Add canola oil, 1/8 teaspoon ginger and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Toss well to coat. Pour apples/squash mixture onto a large baking sheet and place in oven at 400 degrees. Roast for 15 minutes or until squash is soft and slightly brown on the edges. Do not overcook. Remove and set aside to cool.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine orange juice, olive oil, honey, Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, salt, peppers, cilantro and remaining ginger and cinnamon. Whisk together to make dressing.
In a large mixing bowl, combine quinoa, apples/squash mix, cranberries, raisins and dressing. Toss well to combine. If desired, garnish with additional cilantro. Cover and refrigerate for about 2 hours. Serve chilled.
Nutrition: Makes 6 servings. Per seving: calories 298, protein 6g, carbohydrate 54g, dietary fiber 6g, total fat 8g, saturated fat 1g
Source: “Recipes for Healthy Kids Cookbook for Homes” at TeamNutrition.usda.gov