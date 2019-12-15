The Waldorf salad adds crunch to your holiday meal with walnuts, apples and celery. The salad was named for the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. It was first served on March 14, 1896, at a charity ball for St. Mary's Hospital for Children. The original recipe did not include walnuts. They were added later.
WALDORF SALAD
Ingredients:
1/4 cup walnuts, chopped
2 apples, cored and diced
1 cup celery, diced
1/2 cup raisins
1/4 cup plain yogurt, nonfat
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place chopped walnuts on a baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes. Stir occasionally until they are evenly toasted. Combine apples, celery, nuts and raisins. Stir together yogurt, sugar and lemon juice. Pour over apple mixture and toss lightly. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Chef's tip: Serve this dish on a bed of lettuce with a whole wheat roll for a hearty meal.
Nutrition: Recipe makes 6 servings. Per 2/3 cup serving: 103 calories, 3g total fat, 23mg sodium, 18g total carbohydrate, 2g protein
Source: choosemyplate.gov