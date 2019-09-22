CRUNCHY WHOLEGRAIN GRANOLA
Ingredients:
2/3 cup brown sugar, packed
1/4 cup 100 percent apple juice
2 1/2 cups old-fashioned oatmeal
1 cup cereal, crunchy nugget
3/4 cup dried fruit
1 cup almonds or sunflower seeds
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions: Combine brown sugar and apple juice in a large nonstick skillet. Cook over medium high heat 3 minutes, stirring frequently until sugar dissolves. Add the remaining ingredients to the sugar mixture. Cook 5 minutes or until granola is lightly browned, stirring frequently. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container up to two weeks.
Nutrition: Makes 12 servings. Per serving: 192 calories, 5g total fat, 1g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 126mg sodium, 35g total carbohydrates, 3g dietary fiber, 20g sugars, 4g protein
Source: food.unl.edu