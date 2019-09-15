Breakfast is key to getting kids fired up for school, sports and moving for the day. For kids who don’t typically eat breakfast or like “breakfast-type” foods, keep it simple. Try foods such as string cheese (or other natural cheese) plus whole grain crackers and pear slices, or leftovers from the night before can make great add-ins for a breakfast burrito.
Another suggestion is to try this family-friendly recipe.
BAGELS GONE BANANAS
This handheld breakfast powers kids (and adults) up with a yummy mix of protein, fruit and whole grains. It’s ready in just five minutes and is easy to eat on the go! Makes two servings, 3/4 bagel each.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons natural nut butter, such as almond, cashew or peanut
1 teaspoon honey
1 whole-wheat bagel, split and toasted
1 small banana, sliced
Directions: Stir together the nut butter and honey in a small bowl. Divide the mixture between bagel halves and top with banana slices. Enjoy!
Source: Power Up