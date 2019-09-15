Bagel with peanut butter and bananas

Breakfast is key to getting kids fired up for school, sports and moving for the day. For kids who don’t typically eat breakfast or like “breakfast-type” foods, keep it simple. Try foods such as string cheese (or other natural cheese) plus whole grain crackers and pear slices, or leftovers from the night before can make great add-ins for a breakfast burrito.

Another suggestion is to try this family-friendly recipe.

BAGELS GONE BANANAS

This handheld breakfast powers kids (and adults) up with a yummy mix of protein, fruit and whole grains. It’s ready in just five minutes and is easy to eat on the go! Makes two servings, 3/4 bagel each.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons natural nut butter, such as almond, cashew or peanut

1 teaspoon honey

1 whole-wheat bagel, split and toasted

1 small banana, sliced

Directions: Stir together the nut butter and honey in a small bowl. Divide the mixture between bagel halves and top with banana slices. Enjoy!

Source: Power Up

