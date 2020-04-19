BROCCOLI SLAW SALAD
Ingredients:
1/2 package Oriental ramen noodles
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons white vinegar
1/2 cup salad oil — canola, olive, etc.
1 pound package broccoli slaw
1/4 pound sunflower seeds
1 tablespoon red onions, chopped
Directions: Use a hard object to break noodles while they are still in the package. Toast ramen noodles on a baking sheet tray at 325 degrees until golden brown, about 5-8 minutes. Combine sugar, vinegar, oil and 1/2 of the flavoring packet from the ramen package. Whisk together or use a food processor. Combine broccoli slaw, sunflower seeds, toasted ramen noodles and chopped onions. Toss well to blend. Whisk or shake dressing to prevent separation. Add dressing to the broccoli slaw mixture. Mix well to coat vegetables.
Nutrition: Serves 9. Per 1/2 cup serving: 239 calories, 10g monounsaturated fat, 5.6g polyunsaturated fat, 2.8g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 191.5mg sodium, 12.3g total carbohydrate, 1.6g dietary fiber, 4.7g protein
Source: Adapted from Iowa State University