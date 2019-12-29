Homemade Italian Bruschetta Appetizer
If you’re looking for an activity the whole family can enjoy, think about cooking together. This recipe for Bruschetta is easy and everyone can participate.

BRUSCHETTA

Ingredients:

1/2 whole-grain French bread loaf cut into 12 slices, or substitute 3 slices whole-wheat bread, each cut into 4 squares

1 cup fresh tomatoes, rinsed and diced, or substitute canned diced tomatoes, drained

1/4 cup jarred roasted red peppers, diced, or substitute fresh roasted red peppers

6 Kalamata olives, rinsed and sliced, or substitute any black olive

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh basil, rinsed, dried, and chopped, or 2 teaspoons dried

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place baguette slices on a cookie sheet and bake. Baquette slices should be lightly browned and toasted. Combine all ingredients and toss well. Top each bread slice with about 2 tablespoons of tomato mixture. Serve and enjoy.

Nutrition: Yields 4 servings, serving size 3 bruschetta slices each with 2 tablespoons tomato mixture: 119 calories, 4g total fat, 0g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 256 mg sodium, 2g total fiber, 4g protein, 17g carbohydrates, 113mg potassium

Source: National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at nhlbi.nih.gov

