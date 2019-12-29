If you’re looking for an activity the whole family can enjoy, think about cooking together. This recipe for Bruschetta is easy and everyone can participate.
BRUSCHETTA
Ingredients:
1/2 whole-grain French bread loaf cut into 12 slices, or substitute 3 slices whole-wheat bread, each cut into 4 squares
1 cup fresh tomatoes, rinsed and diced, or substitute canned diced tomatoes, drained
1/4 cup jarred roasted red peppers, diced, or substitute fresh roasted red peppers
6 Kalamata olives, rinsed and sliced, or substitute any black olive
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh basil, rinsed, dried, and chopped, or 2 teaspoons dried
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place baguette slices on a cookie sheet and bake. Baquette slices should be lightly browned and toasted. Combine all ingredients and toss well. Top each bread slice with about 2 tablespoons of tomato mixture. Serve and enjoy.
Nutrition: Yields 4 servings, serving size 3 bruschetta slices each with 2 tablespoons tomato mixture: 119 calories, 4g total fat, 0g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 256 mg sodium, 2g total fiber, 4g protein, 17g carbohydrates, 113mg potassium
Source: National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at nhlbi.nih.gov