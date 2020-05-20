Serve this fruit slush as a drink or a dessert, and keep leftovers in the fridge for later. Pour it over fresh ice when your are ready to serve.
FRUIT SLUSH
Ingredients:
2 2/3 cup watermelon or cantaloupe, coarsely chopped, seeded, peeled
1 2/3 cup kiwi, coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 cups water
Ice
Directions:
In a blender, puree fruit with sugar and lime juice until smooth. Combine fruit mixture and water in a large pitcher. If desired, pour through a strainer to eliminate pulp. Cover and refrigerate for up to a week. To serve, stir well and pour into tall glasses over ice.
Nutrition:
Recipe makes 4 servings, per serving: 37 calories, 0g total fat, 9g total carbohydrate, 1g dietary fiber, 8g total sugars, 1g protein
Source: Oregon State University Cooperative Extension Service, Pictoral RecipesvLynn Myers Steele, 2000, Oregon Family Nutrition Program