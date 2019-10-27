SWEET BEET MAC AND CHEESE
Ingredients:
2 medium sweet potatoes
3 cups whole wheat pasta
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 1/2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups skim or 1 percent milk
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3/4 and 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded or grated
Green tops from 4-5 beets, chopped (about 2 cups)
Directions: Steam sweet potatoes. Start by piercing them with a fork 8-10 times all over. Wrap each in a clean dish cloth, then put on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on high for 2 1/2 minutes, then carefully remove using oven mitt and flip potato in cloth over to opposite side and microwave for another 2 1/2 minutes. Carefully remove from microwave using oven mitt and let cool on counter for at least 1 minute. Using a fork, remove the skin and mash smooth. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil and cook pasta according to package instructions to al dente. Drain and set aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat a medium saucepan on the stovetop over medium-low heat. Then add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Whisk in flour and cook for 1-2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk, 1/4 to 1/2 cup at a time as the mixture thickens. Once slightly thickened, remove from heat and stir in salt and pepper, mashed sweet potato, 3/4 cup of mozzarella cheese and 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese. In a large casserole dish (2 quart), mix together the cheese sauce, pasta and the diced beet greens until they are slightly wilted. Sprinkle 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese on top then bake for 25 minutes until top is browning slightly.
Serves: 6
Source: HealthPartners Power Up