HAWAIIAN HULI HULI CHICKEN
Ingredients:
12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 2 large breasts), cut into about 24 1-inch cubes
1 cup fresh pineapple, diced into 24 pieces (or canned pineapple chunks in juice)
8 6-inch wooden or metal skewers
For sauce:
2 tablespoons ketchup
2 tablespoons lite soy sauce
2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons orange juice
1 teaspoon garlic, minced (about 1 clove)
1 teaspoon ginger, minced
Directions: Preheat a broiler or grill on medium-high heat. Thread three chicken cubes and three pineapple chunks alternately on each skewer. Combine ingredients for sauce and mix well. Separate into two bowls and set one aside for later. Grill skewers 3-5 minutes on each side. Brush or spoon sauce (from the bowl that wasn’t set aside) onto chicken and pineapple about every other minute. Discard the sauce when done. To prevent chicken from drying out, finish cooking skewers in a 350-degree oven immediately after grilling (to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees). Using a clean brush or spoon, coat with sauce from the set-aside bowl before serving.
Chef’s tip: If you use wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes before using. You can also add sliced red peppers and red onions to your skewers for additional color and taste.
Nutrition: Yield 4 servings. Serving size: 2 skewers, 156 calories, 2g total fat, 1g saturated fat, 47mg cholesterol, 320mg sodium, 0g total fiber, 18g protein, 16g carbohydrates, 255mg potassium
Source: National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at nhlbi.nih.gov