Try this recipe for fresh salsa that uses fresh garlic and fresh lime juice. Remember to refrigerate any homemade salsa until it’s time to serve. Nest the bowl in ice on the serving table and make sure you follow the 2-hour rule. Make sure that foods that are cooked to be served hot, and foods that are taken out of the refrigerator or freezer to be served cold, are not allowed to be out at room temperature for more than 1 or 2 hours. On warm days, such as on a picnic, the sooner, the better it is to get the food into or back into the cooler, and one hour is the maximum time for it to be left out at room temperature.
TASTY FRESH SALSA
Ingredients:
18 fresh Roma tomatoes
1 medium jalapeño pepper, stem removed
1 small sweet onion, peeled
4 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
2 tablespoons fresh garlic
2 ounces fresh lime juice
Directions: Wash your hands, and clean the cutting board and prep area with soap and hot water. Rinse the tomatoes, jalapeño pepper and cilantro under running water. Chop the tomatoes into small pieces. Finely dice the onion, jalapeño pepper and garlic. Chop the cilantro leaves into small pieces. Combine tomatoes, peppers, onion, cilantro, salt, garlic and lime juice in a bowl and refrigerate until serving time. Enjoy!
Source: cdc.gov