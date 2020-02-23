CURRIED GARBANZO BEAN POPPERS
Ingredients:
1 15.5-ounce can garbanzo beans or chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 teaspoon curry powder
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon chopped cilantro
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. On a foil-lined sheet tray, mix together the garbanzo beans, curry powder and olive oil. Spread beans out in a single-layer to ensure each bean has enough space to get crispy. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove beans from oven and gently toss in the cilantro before serving warm.
Nutrition:
Serves 4. Per serving (1/3 cup): 173 calories, 5g fat, 1g saturated fat, 0mg, 233mg sodium, 25g carbohydrate, 7g fiber, 8g protein.
Source: Tessa Nguyen, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics