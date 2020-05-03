Who doesn’t love granola? I have to confess, I have a fetish with granola. I love eating granola dry as a snack and I really love it with Greek yogurt. But do you know the history of granola?
Did you know the first granola was developed in 1863 by James Caleb Jackson? Jackson was a health reformer and the director of what we would call a health spa today. He made a grain-based food that he called granula, not granola. Jackson got the name from a Latin word for grain, granum. It consisted of a mixture of graham flour and water baked in to hard sheets and then broken into pieces and baked again. Finally, it was ground up into small pieces. The resulting cereal was then soaked overnight in milk so the patients could chew it without breaking their teeth.
In 1878, John Harvey Kellogg, the cereal guy, reintroduced it at his sanatorium in Battle Creek. He called it Granula too. When he tried to sell it, Dr. Jackson threatened to sue over the name, and so Kellogg changed it to Granola. The closest cereal we have today to both Granula and the original Granola is Grape-Nuts, which was actually invented by a former patient of Kellogg, a Mr. C.W. Post.
Here are a few great reasons to incorporate granola into your everyday lifestyle:
- It’s full of dietary fiber, which can help regulate digestion and prevent constipation. Fiber promotes the feeling of fullness, and the soluble fiber in oats is helpful in lowering cholesterol.
- Granola has the good fats. Check out the nutrition facts label. Nuts, seeds and oils that contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids can actually help lower cholesterol, prevent inflammation, maintain blood pressure, and are essential for proper brain function.
- Granola contains vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, thiamin and folate. These vitamins play an important part in maintaining the health of the body’s skin, heart and nervous systems. Granola contains minerals such as magnesium, phosphorous, zinc, copper, manganese and selenium. These minerals can aid in the production of proteins and help in the formation of connective tissues, bones and blood cells.
Granola can contain hidden sugar. Sometimes this is natural sugar in the form of honey or maple syrup, but that’s not always the case. Make sure to check the nutrition facts label before purchasing to ensure it doesn’t contain refined sugars. Check the line on the new nutrition facts label that states the “added sugars.”
If you’re concerned your granola contains too much refined sugar and other unhealthy components, then make your own. It’s easy to make granola and you can whip up a batch within 30 minutes. Get creative with the ingredients; the options are deliciously limitless. Granola is nutrient dense, so be mindful of serving size. Best wishes and happy baking.
MAPLE PECAN GRANOLA
Ingredients:
4 cups old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1/2 cup ground flax seed
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/3 cup canola oil
2/3 cup pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon maple flavoring
1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions: Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix oats, pecans, walnuts, flax seed and cinnamon in a large bowl. Stir canola oil, maple syrup, maple flavoring and salt together in a small bowl. Pour over the oat mixture and stir to coat evenly. Spread the resulting mixture evenly onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 40 minutes. Set granola aside to cool completely before breaking into chunks. Store in an air-tight container.
Source: Allrecipes