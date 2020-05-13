Ranch yogurt dip with vegetables
unsplash.com/@reginabarker

CREAMY RANCH YOGURT DIP

Ingredients:

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 clove garlic, minced, or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon fresh chives, minced, or 1 teaspoon dried

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced, or 1 teaspoon dried

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Serves: 10 (about 2 tablespoons each)

Directions: In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients. Season to taste. Store in air-tight container in the fridge for up to a week. Serve with your favorite veggies or as a spread on a wrap or in a pita.

Source: PowerUp from Health Partners

