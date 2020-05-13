CREAMY RANCH YOGURT DIP
Ingredients:
1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1/4 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 clove garlic, minced, or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 tablespoon onion powder
1 tablespoon fresh chives, minced, or 1 teaspoon dried
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced, or 1 teaspoon dried
Dash of Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Serves: 10 (about 2 tablespoons each)
Directions: In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients. Season to taste. Store in air-tight container in the fridge for up to a week. Serve with your favorite veggies or as a spread on a wrap or in a pita.
Source: PowerUp from Health Partners