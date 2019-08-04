Veggie Pasta Salad
FRESH PASTA SALAD

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup whole wheat pasta, uncooked

1/2 cup vinegar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon dill weed

1/4 teaspoon dried parsley

3 cups fresh vegetables. Any of these vegetables will work great: carrots, celery, grape tomatoes, broccoli, green pepper, red pepper, cucumber, onion and many more.

Directions: Cook pasta according to package directions. In a small saucepan, combine vinegar, water, sugar, vegetable oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, dill weed and dried parsley. Bring to a boil then remove from heat and cool. In a large bowl, combine pasta and vegetables. Pour cooled dressing mixture over pasta and vegetables. Stir well. Refrigerate 3 to 4 hours before serving.

Nutrition: 6 servings, per serving: calories 260, total fat 13g, saturated fat 1.5g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 90mg, total carbohydrate 33g, dietary fiber 2g, sugars 12g, protein 4g

Source: food.unl.edu/vegetable-pasta-salad

