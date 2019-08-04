FRESH PASTA SALAD
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cup whole wheat pasta, uncooked
1/2 cup vinegar
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup sugar
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon dill weed
1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
3 cups fresh vegetables. Any of these vegetables will work great: carrots, celery, grape tomatoes, broccoli, green pepper, red pepper, cucumber, onion and many more.
Directions: Cook pasta according to package directions. In a small saucepan, combine vinegar, water, sugar, vegetable oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, dill weed and dried parsley. Bring to a boil then remove from heat and cool. In a large bowl, combine pasta and vegetables. Pour cooled dressing mixture over pasta and vegetables. Stir well. Refrigerate 3 to 4 hours before serving.
Nutrition: 6 servings, per serving: calories 260, total fat 13g, saturated fat 1.5g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 90mg, total carbohydrate 33g, dietary fiber 2g, sugars 12g, protein 4g