According to the Florida Blueberry Growers Association, 10 states grow 98 percent of the country’s blueberries. The peak blueberry season is from mid-June through mid-August. Blueberries get their bright blue color from anthocyanin, which is a type of antioxidant. Blueberries contain lots of antioxidants, which help protect against cancer and other diseases. Blueberries are versatile. They go great on salads, on yogurt, in smoothies, or all on their own.
CHOCO BERRY SMOOTHIE
Serves 2
Ingredients:
¾ cup of frozen blueberries
1 banana
1 handful of spinach
1 cup of 1 percent or skim milk
2 tablespoon of almond butter
1 tablespoon of cocoa powder
Directions: Combine all of the ingredients in a blender. Start blending on low speed and gradually increase speed. Add more milk to thin as desired. Pour and enjoy!
Source: HealthPartners PowerUp