BERRY STRAWBERRY PARFAIT
Ingredients:
1 package (10 ounces) frozen raspberries or strawberries in syrup, thawed
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups sliced strawberries, 1 pint
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 quart vanilla ice cream
Fresh sliced strawberries and whipped cream
Directions:
Drain frozen raspberries or strawberries, reserving syrup. Add enough water to the syrup to make 1 cup liquid. In a small saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Stir in the reserved berry liquid. Add sliced fresh strawberries to mixture. Cook and stir over medium high heat until mixture thickens and boils. Remove from heat. Stir in the thawed raspberries (or strawberries) and the lemon juice. Chill thoroughly. In parfait glasses, layer ice cream, berry sauce, sour cream, then more sauce. Repeat layers. Top with scoop of ice cream and garnish with a small dollop of whipped cream and sliced fresh strawberries, as desired.
Source: From the "The Great American Potluck by the American People."Library of Congress