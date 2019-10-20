BOLDER TUNA
Tuna with mayo is tasty, but here’s a fresh idea with apples, pickles and celery. If you like big flavor, this is for you!
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup minced celery
1 apple, chopped
2 teaspoons relish or chopped pickles
2 7-ounce cans tuna in water
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley leaves
3 tablespoons low-fat plain Greek or regular low-fat plain yogurt
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 teaspoon mustard
Directions: Wash your hands with soap and water, then gather all your kitchen gear and ingredients and put them on a clean counter. Put the tuna in a small bowl and break up the clumps with the fork. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Cover and refrigerate at least one hour to let the flavors mingle. It can be served in bread as a sandwich, on lettuce as a salad or as a dip with crackers. You may store refrigerated up to three days. Serves: 4-5 (2 1/2 cups)
Source: HealthPartners PowerUp