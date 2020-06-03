You don’t have to be from Kentucky to enjoy this main dish recipe. In fact, it would be great with Minnesota trout fillets.
ONE BAG BLUEGRASS BAKE!
Ingredients for 1 serving:
4 ounces trout fillets or any local flaky fish, such as salmon
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
1/2 lemon, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly grated pepper
1/2 red or yellow bell pepper, julienned
1/2 cup zucchini, peeled and julienned
1 garlic clove, peeled and minced
2 sprigs thyme
1/2 cup navy or white beans, rinsed and drained
Plain Greek yogurt as topping, optional
Cooked brown rice, optional
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, gently toss all ingredients except navy beans, yogurt and rice. On a large piece of parchment paper or aluminum foil, add the fish and beans. Fold the parchment or foil over and crimp and fold so it’s sealed. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes. Let bag sit for 5 minutes before opening. Serve with yogurt and cooked brown rice.
Nutrition: Serves 1. Per serving: 459 calories, 26g fat, 28g carbohydrates, 30g protein
Source: Recipe by By Bill Bingham, Kentucky, from “Kids’ “State Dinner” Cookbook, 2016 Healthy Lunchtime Challenge at bit.ly/3dPh1ra