MEXICAN LASAGNA
Ingredients:
10 6-inch corn tortillas
2 cups canned low-sodium black beans, rinsed
4 cups Super Quick Chunky Tomato Sauce (see below for recipe)
1 1/2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, grated
1 10-ounce bag baby spinach leaves, rinsed
2 cups grilled chicken, diced
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, rinsed, dried and chopped (or substitute 1 teaspoon dried coriander)
nonstick cooking spray
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly spray a 9-by-13 baking pan with cooking spray. Place 2 to 3 corn tortillas on the bottom, trimming as necessary for a good fit. Add beans, 1 cup tomato sauce and 1/2 cup grated cheese. Top with 2 to 3 more corn tortillas. Add 1 cup tomato sauce, spinach and 1/2 cup cheese. Top with 2 more corn tortillas. Add chicken and 1 cup tomato sauce. Top with 2 more corn tortillas. Add 1 cup tomato sauce, 1/2 cup cheese and cilantro. Bake for 30 minutes or until the cheese is melted and browned and chicken is reheated. Let stand for 5 minutes. Cut into eight even squares and serve.
Nutrition: Yields 8 servings. Per serving (1 square): 304 calories, 10g total fat, 4g saturated fat, 52mg cholesterol, 275mg sodium, 6g total fiber, 23g protein, 31g carbohydrates, 550mg potassium
SUPER QUICK CHUNKY TOMATO SAUCE
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic, chopped (about 1 clove)
1 12-ounce jar roasted red peppers drained and diced, or substitute fresh roasted red peppers
2 14 1/2-ounce cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes
1 5 1/2-ounce can low-sodium tomato juice
1 tablespoon fresh basil, rinsed, dried and chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions: In a medium saucepan, heat olive oil and garlic over medium heat. Cook until soft but not browned, about 30 seconds. Add diced red peppers and continue to cook 2-3 minutes until the peppers begin to sizzle. Add tomatoes, tomato juice, basil and pepper. Bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the sauce thickens slightly. The sauce can be puréed for picky eaters. Use immediately or refrigerate in a tightly sealed container 3-5 days or freeze up to 1-2 months.
Nutrition: Yields 12 servings. Per serving (1/2 cup): 31 calories, 1g total fat, 0g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 76mg sodium, 1g total fiber, 1g protein, 4g carbohydrates, 66mg potassium
Chef’s tip: Garnish Mexican Lasagna with your favorite toppings including: chopped green onions, sliced black olives, sour cream, diced tomatoes, diced avocado and grated cheese.
Recipe source: Keep the Beat Recipes: Deliciously Healthy Family Meals at bit.ly/36RmDxJ