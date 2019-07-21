Grilled Chicken
and Chard
Ingredients:
Vegetable oil cooking spray
2 chicken breasts, sliced in half horizontally
1 cup Swiss or rainbow chard with stems removed, rinsed
1 bunch asparagus
1/2 red pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into strips
2 cups pineapple chunks
dash Italian seasoning
dash paprika
2 cups cooked brown rice
Directions:
Heat the grill to 400 degrees. Cut a large piece of foil and set it on a tray. Spray it lightly with oil. Place the chicken breasts on the oiled foil and arrange the pineapple, peppers and asparagus around the chicken. Place the chard on top of the chicken. Place foil on the grill. Grill until the chicken is done, about 20 minutes. It is a good idea to turn everything over halfway through cooking. The chicken is done when it is firm in the center. To serve, divide the chard evenly among four plates, topping with a chicken breast on each plate. Add 1/2 cup rice next to each chicken breast. Divide the remaining fruit and vegetables (peppers, asparagus, and pineapple) into four equal portions and use them to fill the other half of each of the four plates. Serve hot.
Nutrition:
Serves 4. Each 1 plate serving: 222 calories, 2g fat, 0g saturated fat, 0g trans fat, 26mg cholesterol, 57 mg sodium, 37g carbohydrate, 5g fiber, 11g sugars, 15g protein.
Source: Food and Health Communications