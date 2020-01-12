Spaghetti with meatballs
If you're looking for a way to cut the fat and ramp up the nutrition, consider making this version of spaghetti with meatballs.

TURKEY MEATBALLS WITH WHOLE-WHEAT SPAGHETTI

Ingredients:

8 ounces dry whole-wheat spaghetti

2 cups Super Quick Chunky Tomato Sauce (see recipe below)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

4 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese

6 ounces 99-percent lean ground turkey

1/4 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons fat-free evaporated milk

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a 4-quart saucepan, bring 3 quarts of water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook according to package directions, then drain. Meanwhile, combine ingredients for the turkey meatballs in a bowl and mix well. Measure 1 1/2 tablespoons of turkey mixture and roll in hand to form a ball until 8 turkey meatballs are made. Bake meatballs on a nonstick baking sheet for 10 minutes, or until a minimal internal temperature of 165 degrees. Warm sauce, if necessary.

Nutrition: Yields 4 servings. Serving size: 2 meatballs, 3/4 cups pasta, 1/2 cup sauce, 1 teaspoon cheese, pinch of basil. Per serving: 299 calories, 5g total fat, 1g saturated fat, 41mg cholesterol, 277mg sodium, 5g total fiber, 28g protein, 37g carbohydrates, 194mg potassium

SUPER QUICK CHUNKY TOMATO SAUCE

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic, chopped (about 1 clove)

1 12-ounce jar roasted red peppers drained and diced, or substitute fresh roasted red peppers

2 14 1/2-ounce cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes

1 5 1/2-ounce can low-sodium tomato juice

1 tablespoon fresh basil, rinsed, dried and chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions: In a medium saucepan, heat olive oil and garlic over medium heat. Cook until soft but not browned, about 30 seconds. Add diced red peppers and continue to cook 2-3 minutes until the peppers begin to sizzle. Add tomatoes, tomato juice, basil and pepper. Bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes, or until the sauce thickens slightly. The sauce can be puréed for picky eaters. Use immediately or refrigerate in a tightly sealed container 3-5 days or freeze up to 1-2 months.

Nutrition: Yields 12 servings. Serving size: 1/2 cup sauce. Per serving: 31 calories, 1g total fat, 0g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 76mg sodium, 1g total fiber, 1g protein, 4g carbohydrates, 66mg potassium

Chef's tip: Parmesan cheese shavings, grape tomatoes and basil leaves can be used to garnish this meal.

Recipe source: Keep the Beat Recipes: Deliciously Healthy Family Meals at bit.ly/2sRaMBb

