If you're looking for a way to cut the fat and ramp up the nutrition, consider making this version of spaghetti with meatballs.
TURKEY MEATBALLS WITH WHOLE-WHEAT SPAGHETTI
Ingredients:
8 ounces dry whole-wheat spaghetti
2 cups Super Quick Chunky Tomato Sauce (see recipe below)
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
4 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese
6 ounces 99-percent lean ground turkey
1/4 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons fat-free evaporated milk
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a 4-quart saucepan, bring 3 quarts of water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook according to package directions, then drain. Meanwhile, combine ingredients for the turkey meatballs in a bowl and mix well. Measure 1 1/2 tablespoons of turkey mixture and roll in hand to form a ball until 8 turkey meatballs are made. Bake meatballs on a nonstick baking sheet for 10 minutes, or until a minimal internal temperature of 165 degrees. Warm sauce, if necessary.
Nutrition: Yields 4 servings. Serving size: 2 meatballs, 3/4 cups pasta, 1/2 cup sauce, 1 teaspoon cheese, pinch of basil. Per serving: 299 calories, 5g total fat, 1g saturated fat, 41mg cholesterol, 277mg sodium, 5g total fiber, 28g protein, 37g carbohydrates, 194mg potassium
SUPER QUICK CHUNKY TOMATO SAUCE
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic, chopped (about 1 clove)
1 12-ounce jar roasted red peppers drained and diced, or substitute fresh roasted red peppers
2 14 1/2-ounce cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes
1 5 1/2-ounce can low-sodium tomato juice
1 tablespoon fresh basil, rinsed, dried and chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions: In a medium saucepan, heat olive oil and garlic over medium heat. Cook until soft but not browned, about 30 seconds. Add diced red peppers and continue to cook 2-3 minutes until the peppers begin to sizzle. Add tomatoes, tomato juice, basil and pepper. Bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes, or until the sauce thickens slightly. The sauce can be puréed for picky eaters. Use immediately or refrigerate in a tightly sealed container 3-5 days or freeze up to 1-2 months.
Nutrition: Yields 12 servings. Serving size: 1/2 cup sauce. Per serving: 31 calories, 1g total fat, 0g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 76mg sodium, 1g total fiber, 1g protein, 4g carbohydrates, 66mg potassium
Chef's tip: Parmesan cheese shavings, grape tomatoes and basil leaves can be used to garnish this meal.
Recipe source: Keep the Beat Recipes: Deliciously Healthy Family Meals at bit.ly/2sRaMBb