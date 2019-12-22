Pears and citrus are perfect this time of year. This quick recipe combines both for a sweet side dish to brunch or a not-so-sweet ending to a heavier dinner. Even better, the pears can be made ahead and warmed up before serving.
PEARS WITH ORANGE DRIZZLE
Ingredients:
4 medium pears
3/4 cup (6 ounces) 100 percent orange juice
4 teaspoons sugar
Serves: 4
Directions: Peel the pears and steam in a double boiler for 15 minutes. While pears are cooking, mix in sugar and orange juice and cook on low for 5 minutes. Let cool for another 5 minutes. Place pears on individual plates. Pour 1/4 of juice mixture over each and serve.
Nutrition highlights: Two fruit servings and a good source of vitamin C
Source: HealthPartners PowerUp