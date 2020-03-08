QUINOA FRUIT SALAD
Ingredients:
1 cup water
1/2 cup uncooked, washed quinoa
1 peach or fresh fruit of your choice, diced
1 cup raspberries coarsely, chopped
1 (6-ounce) container low-fat vanilla yogurt
Directions:
Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan, add quinoa and reduce heat. Cover and simmer for about 15 minutes or until quinoa has become translucent and the spiral-like germ becomes visible. Stir fruit and yogurt into quinoa. If you wish to serve warm, continue heating mixture over medium heat for 3 more minutes, stirring occasionally. To serve cold, remove promptly and refrigerate until serving time.
Nutrition:
Serves 4. Per 3/4 cup serving: 160 calories, 6g protein, 30g carbohydrate, 4g fiber, 2g fat, 35mg sodium
Source: Adapted from Hy-Vee, hy-vee.com