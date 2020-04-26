FETA-CITRUS SALAD
Ingredients for dressing:
3 tablespoons orange juice
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon grated orange peel
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
Ingredients for salad:
1 (12-ounce) bag romaine garden blend
3/4 cup shredded red cabbage
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 medium ruby red grapefruit
1 green onion, sliced
1 medium navel orange
Directions: In a medium bowl, whisk orange juice, vegetable oil, vinegar, mustard, honey, orange peel, salt and black pepper to make dressing. Cut peel and white pith from grapefruit and orange. Cut grapefruit and orange in half from top to bottom. Use a knife to cut sections from membranes. Discard peel, pith and membranes. Place salad blend and cabbage in a salad bowl or on salad plates. Top with grapefruit sections, orange sections, feta and green onion. Serve with dressing.
Nutrition: Serves 6. Per serving: 160 calories, 3g protein, 16g carbohydrate, 3g fiber, 10g fat, 310mg sodium.
Source: Adapted from Hy-Vee, hy-vee.com