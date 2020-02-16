COOL CASHEW CRUST FRUIT PIZZA
Crust ingredients:
1 1/2 cups raw cashews
15 dates, pitted
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Sauce ingredients:
1 cup yogurt (mix 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt with 1/2 cup vanilla yogurt)
1/8 teaspoon orange zest (optional)
Toppings of your choice:
4-5 strawberries, diced
1/4-1/2 cup blueberries
1/4-1/2 cup canned pineapple (tidbits or crushed)
1-2 kiwis, diced
(Chef’s choice: Other fruit can be added, too, such as banana, blackberries and raspberries.)
Directions: Soak dates in water for about 10-15 minutes then drain them and put into a food processor with cashews, cocoa powder and vanilla. Mix until well-combined (nuts and dates in small bits, like large grains of sand). Press the mixture into a 9-inch pie plate with your hand and/or the back of a spatula or spoon. Mix yogurt and add zest (if desired). Spread evenly on crust. Place in freezer to firm up, about 15-20 minutes. Prep fruit toppings during this time. Add fruit toppings as desired. Small pieces of fruit or fruit diced small work best. Arrange in a fun design or sprinkle and mix like confetti. Cut and serve promptly or keep refrigerated. Makes 8 servings.
Source: HealthPartners PowerUp